Lady ‘Hounds claim victories

— Like their male counterparts, the Lady Greyhounds were victorious against Quincy and Othello this past Friday and Saturday.

They defeated the Jackrabbits 50-35 and the Huskies 48-33.

Sierra Ibarra and Michelle Ruiz led Grandview with 14 points apiece on Friday night. Ruiz was 5-for-5 from the charity stripe, while Ibarra hit 6 of her 11 inside shots.

Saturday, Ruiz was the leading scorer, tallying 13 points, four from the free throw line.

Against Othello, the Lady ‘Hounds were strong on the defense, collecting 23 defensive boards and only allowing the Huskies to snatch the ball from under the hoop 9 times on offense.