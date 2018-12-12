Adopting the Santa persona

Dressing up as jolly old Saint Nick to earn a little extra Christmas money is one of my more interesting part-time job stories.

Working weekends at the Mid-Valley Mall, listening to children scream in terror or laugh and giggle in delight is one of my fondest holiday memories.

The experience predates my adventures with Buddy, my faithful initiator of crime. Nonetheless, I think even he would agree being hugged by little children who love Santa is a precious experience.

That experience made me realize that more people ought to volunteer to play Santa.

Sunnyside High School custodian Wayne Miller, agrees.

“It’s all he talks about now,” his co-worker and good friend Dan Aguilar said.

Aguilar said Miller was “pretty excited” to be Santa Claus.

Aguilar said Miller has been sharing funny stories about the kids who were too little to sit up in Santa’s lap and even the little kids who just made a beeline to Santa’s chair.

Miller is already thinking about volunteering to be Santa next year.

“I liked everything about being Santa,” Miller said.

He was the main guy in red at the recent “Cookies with Mrs. Claus,” another of the many events to take place during the 30th Annual Lighted Farm Implement Parade weekend.

“Who wouldn’t be happy getting hugs from little kids eager to talk to ya,” he said.

Not all Santa volunteers had the same reaction as Miller’s Santa.

It was all a bit overwhelming for Brent Pursell of Prosser, who volunteered to be Santa at the Fifth Annual Lighted Kids Day Parade, said parade organizer John Nyboer.

Kid and adults begged for a few minutes to talk with Santa and to have their photos taken with Pursell’s Santa.

“He wasn’t expecting all the extra attention,” Nyboer said.

“I normally work smaller groups, at schools or small parties,” Pursell admitted.

“I was interested in being more in the public, and it was a lot of fun,” he admitted.

Pursell, who has played Santa for Pioneer Elementary School students for the past three years, is planning his next visit. “My wife, Kathleen Fitzgerald, is the speech pathologist at Pioneer,” he said.

Watching Pursell and Miller work their magic with children and adults, reminds me of two of my favorite Santas, who for years thrilled community children.

Both the late Don Henderson and the late Grant Smith are still missed at parades and community events.

Still, I must say that Miller and Pursell’s enthusiasm for the role of the jolliest of elves is to be cheered.

Thank you, Miller and Pursell, and to anyone who wishes to be Santa. You are loved and appreciated.