Behavioral health center opens in Toppenish

— Patients experiencing a psychiatric crisis now have a new inpatient care center available for treatment.

Astria Toppenish Hospital opened a behavior health center this past Saturday, offering evaluations and follow-up treatment.

Medical and mental health professionals will help with diagnosis and treatment for as many as 15 patients in the 10-bed, 90-day stay unit for those who have been civilly committed.

Another five beds for evaluation and treatment for stays as long as 21 days will soon be available for patients with co-occurring psychiatric and substance use disorders.

“Astria Toppenish Hospital is excited to bring this new behavioral health center of excellence to the Yakima Valley,” CEO of the hospital Eric Jensen said.

There is a need in the Yakima Valley for better access to behavioral health programs, he said.

“This new inpatient unit is Astria Health’s response,” Jensen said.

The unit has been developed and designed with evidence-based best practices with a team of physicians, a psychiatrist, clinical nurse practitioners, nurses and other mental health professionals. The services and expertise is provided in a hospital setting to help provide effective care to patients, he said.

There is also a voluntary inpatient medical withdrawal management unit opened in October at the hospital.

Both units are focused on behavioral health issues, including addiction.