Boboth Vision Clinic moving down the road

— The next generation of Boboths are planning for a bigger clinic and new technologies to provide patients with the same quality care always afforded them.

This past August, optometrists Everett and Cole Boboth bought their father’s clinical practice, letting Fred Boboth relax a little more knowing the business would stay in the family.

With the purchase of the practice, but not the property, the younger Boboths began planning for the future.

They put into place plans for property at 1021 W. Wine Country Road, not far from the current clinic.

“They’ve already begun moving dirt,” Everett noted, referring to the construction firm that will build a clinic that is about 4,500 square feet on a lot between Garcia’s Drive-In and Café Grande Vue.

He said the larger clinic will better serve a growing patient list and as many as three providers.

The current building was constructed in 1994. “It was built to suit the needs of one doctor,” Everett said, referring to his father, who at the time didn’t have an inkling his sons would follow in his footsteps.

“We were kids,” Everett said.

The current office has limited space to provide services and there are new technologies in the world of optometry, he said.

Technological advances that will be available in the new clinic include a camera that can take extensive photos of undilated retinas and an OCT. The OCT is like an MRI for the back of the eye, Everett said.

“Those are the two biggest things,” he said.

Additionally, the two brothers have planned a designated space for vision therapy.

“We are also going to add frame lines in the expanded optical area, offering a better frame selection,” Everett said.

There will be six full exam rooms, two each for as many as three doctors.

“The office staff will also have more maneuverability,” Everett said.

He and his brother are excited about the “… new beginning and many possibilities, offering more for the community and patients.”

The new location will be more visible, and parking will be better, Everett said.

“I enjoy working with my family, and I hope to continue doing that for many years,” he said, noting his father is not stepping away from the practice in the immediate future.

There is a tentative opening planned for the end of next summer, Everett said.