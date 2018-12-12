Family drive underway

— The deadline for donating food and essential household items for the Grandview High School leadership’s Adopt-a-Family Christmas drive is Dec. 17, according to GHS leadership advisor Michelle Swearingen.

The leadership class will be delivering all the canned food items, donated gifts and purchased gifts to the families Dec. 21.



Community members or businesses interested in helping the student with this cause may call Swearingen at 882-8765 or items may be dropped off at the high school.