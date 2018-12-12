Grandview parks offering classes

— The Parks and Recreation Department is currently offering a lot of activities in the coming weeks.

Among the programs offered is the poplar adult early bird open gym.

The program is scheduled to take place on Tuesday mornings from 6-7:30 a.m. at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.

The cost is $1 per session.

Zumba classes are also be being offered at the Community Center on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m.

The cost per class is $2 ($3 for non-city residents).

Certified Zumba instructor, Charlie Trevino, leads the classes.

For those interested in walking in a safe environment, an open gym walking program is offered at Harriet Thompson Elementary School, 1105 W. Second St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.

This is a free program. However, participants are requested to sign the form on the clipboard located near the entryway.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The program is designed to promote physical fitness and to build community friendships.

For more information or to be placed on the interest list, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 509-882-9219.