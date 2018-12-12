Knights cruise to win in hoops home opener

— The Sunnyside Christian High School Boys Varsity Basketball team charged to 20-point first quarter lead and never looked back as they cruised to a home opening, non-conference win over Mabton 65-27 Saturday night.

Head Coach Dean Wagenaar attributed the Knights’ fast start against the Vikings to their productive summer basketball program in which he observed how his players have progressed in their skill set development. The four seniors on the team are very experienced and have proved they can really play at a high level.

“I thought our defense was very sound. We’re getting better,” Wagenaar declared. “This summer, we did an incredible job with our help defense on man to man. Where kids that aren’t on the ball are in position to help out.”

The Knights (2-0, overall and 0-0, 1B) continued their sharp shooting and defensive rotation as they took a commanding 41-13 halftime lead over the Vikings (0-2, overall and 0-0, 2B).

“We don’t take anything for granted. We play one game at a time,” Wagenaar stated. “You get into trouble when looking ahead.”

