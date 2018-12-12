Lady Knights’ basketball home opener ends in dramatic OT loss

— The Sunnyside Christian Girls Varsity team’s flair for theatrical basketball finishes played out before a spirited crowd in their home opener and overtime, non-conference loss to Mabton High School 44-43 Saturday night.

“We’re making a concerted effort to try and get balance inside and outside,” Sunnyside Christian High School Girls Varsity Basketball Head Coach Brian Bosma stated. “It’s going to be learning process to have that confidence to take the shot and make it at the same percentage that we shoot in practice.”

The Lady Knights (1-1, overall and 0-0, 1B) were up 32-32 to start the final quarter and could not close out the game against the Lady Vikings (1-1, overall and 0-0, 2B), who were led by junior Astrid Galarza’s 16 points.

Madi Candanoza was Sunnyside Christian’s leading scorer with 11 points, Krista den Hoed finished with 10 and Jenna Andringa contributed with 9.

“Our coaches tell us that all your hustle, and everything you do, is all heart. It all comes within yourself. And so, you have to dig deep to find that inner strength to pull through and we weren’t able to do that tonight,” Jenna Andringa said.

“For a many of these girls, we’re doing a lot of new stuff on offense and defense... running multiple zones and trapping schemes,” acknowledged Bosma. “We’re not there yet. We still have some learning to do.”

Galarza went off in the fourth quarter and scored 15 of her team’s 18 points to send the game into overtime. The play-making guard connected on six field goals, one 3-pointer and was aggressive on the defensive end.

“I guess it came from wanting to do better. Wanting to be better. It was mainly wanting it,” exclaimed Galarza. “I didn’t want to let my team down and community down.”

The Lady Knights had no answer on the defensive end for Galarza.

“You’ve got to give her credit. She knocked them down,” Bosma said.

In the overtime period, Galarza, along with Kassandra Hernandez, would come up big for the Lady Vikings.

Hernandez, who finished with 12 points, knocked down both free throws to tie the game at 43-43 with 1:07 left. The junior made two field goals and two 3-point shots in regulation.

The hardcourt stage was set for Galarza to bring home the victory. With 3.6 seconds remaining in OT, Galarza confidently stepped up to the free throw line for a one and one foul shot opportunity.

There was no indication from her body language that she had missed her two previous attempts earlier in the contest.

As the hometown section cheered for a miss, Galarza’s shot silenced them as she finished off the dramatic comeback for a one-point win.

“Rising to the occasion and when it’s there, you have to take every chance you get. The odds are against us. You just have to work hard and get it done,” proclaimed Galarza.