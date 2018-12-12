Local business gives back to community

— It may not seem like much to everyone, but to 3- and 4-year-olds at United Methodist Preschool, a recent donation means more projects and learning opportunities.

U.S. Cellular representatives Leonel Verduzco and Yesenia Ramirez visited the preschool last week to deliver glue, crayons, rulers, pencils and other supplies the youngsters can use.

Holding up a stack of pencils, preschool teacher “Miss Mary” Schlenker asked her 3-year-old class what they are used for.

A chorus of little voices shouted, “To write our names.”

The donation was part of the cellular company’s “The Future of Good” campaign.

“I heard about the campaign and spoke to Yesenia,” Schlenker said.

Ramirez and Verduzco both have children who have been students of Schlenker’s.

Speaking as a parent, Ramirez said she was happy to help the school.

She nominated the preschool to be a recipient of the program, which celebrates people and organizations that impact communities.

Schlenker provided a list of needed supplies to Ramirez.

Verduzco told the teacher they were unable to get everything on the list, but the representatives were able to deliver a couple of gift cards so Schlenker can obtain whatever was missing.