Man stabbed Nov. 20 dies at Harborview

— The victim of a late-night stabbing on Nov. 20 died as a result of his injuries.

Initially, Jason Michael Espinoza of Sunnyside was reported in serious but stable condition.

However, he died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Nov. 26, making his death the fourth homicide in Sunnyside this year.

The King County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy last Monday, determining his manner of death was homicide as a result of being stabbed by another person.

The suspect, Luis Enrique Ramos De La Riva, 36, of Sunnyside, was arrested the night of the stabbing, which was reported at about 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Sixth St.

De La Riva has been charged with first degree assault and appeared in Yakima County Court on Nov. 26. The judge determined there was probable cause for an arraignment Monday, Dec. 10. The arraignment was postponed to Dec. 17 by Judge Kevin S. Naught.

De La Riva was initially in Yakima County Jail on $250,000 bail. He has since bonded out.

Charges may change at the arraignment.

On Nov. 20, police were alerted to an assault in progress at an apartment complex, Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Dan Christman said after the incident.

Officers found a man lying on the ground of the parking lot with multiple life-threatening wounds, believed to be the result of a stabbing.

First aid was provided by police at the scene as they awaited the arrival of an ambulance.

Paramedics arrived and took over, transporting the victim to the local hospital, Christman said.

At the hospital, the victim was treated in surgery.

A Sunnyside detective and crime scene investigator worked the scene, identifying evidence and interviewing witnesses.

It was believed Espinoza was stabbed with pruning shears, reports state.

De La Riva was identified as the suspect responsible for the assault by witnesses, Christman said the day after the stabbing incident.

After Espinoza was transported to Harborview and just prior to his death, doctors reported him brain dead.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call police at 509-836-6200.

(More information will be published by the Sunnyside Sun as it is available.)