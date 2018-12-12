Credit: Pioneer Elementary School
Pioneer Elementary School November Students of the Month are, front row, left to right: Maleki Quiroz, Evelyn Tlatelpa-Tapia, Juan Velador Renteria, Julian Martinez, Corine Cullen, Ana Maria Martinez, Chevy Osborne, Jose Chavez, Jaylin Rodriguez and Isreal Benitez; second row: Julian Alvarez, Adrianna Ledesma, Amber Gardner, Emily Saldana-Ramos, Daisy Garcia, Christian Ramirez, Ayden Gonzalez-Magana, Keithzy Silva, Payton Perales and Elena Licona; back row: Mareli Garcia-Cruz, Yair Ramos, Michelle Ojeda, Isabel Elwell, Jayden Saenz, Max Newhouse, Leslie Servin, Deron Landaverde, Jordan Hartman and Celeni Bravo-Godinez. Not pictured are Isabella Arreola, Abbey Rodriguez-Castillejo and Keibi Garcia-Quimby.
Pioneer Elementary School November Students of the Month
