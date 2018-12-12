Pray for authority

RELIGIOUS REFLECTIONS

What does the Bible say about our presidents and our leaders? How are we to think about them and what is our part?

In I Timothy, Chapter 2, the Bible states, “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life an all godliness and honesty.”

In the recent passing of one of our presidents, George Bush, it was obvious that our nation paid him great respect and honored him with a stately funeral, and many good words about his life and service of country. But, what about when he was in office?

At that time, there were many criticisms, complaints, party divisions, etc.

Here is where our part comes in. We are admonished to pray for those in authority. Sometimes, it seems hard to pray for someone in office if they seem to not make wise decisions or act differently than we think they should. But that is exactly when we need to pray, knowing that the one all-intelligent mind, God, is directing our president and everyone in government.

Prayer has a powerful effect. It can guide, and even overturn, a wrong.

Jesus prayed often and with the assurance that God’s will be done. As his followers, we too need to criticize and grumble less, and put our faith in God’s government of the nations.

Psalms 21:7 says, “For the King trusteth in the Lord, and through the mercy of the Most High, he shall not be moved.”

So, let us, too, not be moved by the upheavals that seem to be going on in politics, but hold fast to the truth that the Most High is correcting and guiding.

Pray to know that everyone can hear God’s direction and follow His commands. In this way, we can give our support to those in government, knowing that a higher authority is in control of each one of us and our nations.

Let us be grateful for the good and look forward to good leaders who are divinely directed that peace on earth may prevail.

Donna Homer is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Sunnyside.