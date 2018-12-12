Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

december 2

Miquel A. Maldonado, dob: 5/28/94; third degree domestic violence malicious mischief.

Roberto Roman Salgado , dob: 5/28/96; failure to stop when request, driving under influence, reckless driving.

Shane L. Davis, dob: 8/19/73; second degree vehicle prowling.

Jorge L. Calvillo, dob: 2/21/88; driving while license suspended, reckless driving.

December 3

Miguel A. Aguilar, dob: 8/28/94; obstructing a law officer, DOVC contract, theft, driving while license suspended.

Jose A. Linares-Rivera, dob: 12/7/89; offender accountability act.

Raul Solis, dob: 12/13/72; license plate flipping device.

December 4

Esteban M. Gonzalez, dob: 11/22/97; residential burglary.

Louie Valdez, dob: 3/10/72; Sunnyside court commitment.

DECEmber 5

Nathen M. Rivera, dob: 8/8/97; Sunnyside court commitment.

Raul Magana, dob: 8/30/91; investigation.

December 6

Oscar E. Hernandez, dob: 1/3/93; Driving while license suspended.

Janet Castillo, dob: 1/19/94; investigation, theft attempt.

Martin Perez, dob: 7/23/83; no contact/protection distance violation.

Sunnyside municipal court

Judge Steven Michels

December 4, 2018

arraignment

Gerardo Buelvas Lupercio, DOB: 7/30/80, harassment. Failed to appear. $1,500 warrant issued.

Jaime Villa Cruz, DOB: 10/11/95, reckless driving; amended to second degree negligent driving. To pay $550 fine.

Mitigation Hearings

Sergio Cervantes Alvarez, DOB: (Not given), parking in disabled parking space. To pay $100 fine.

Magali Mendoza Delgada, DOB: 7/13/99, no valid operator license with valid ID. To pay $550 fine. Operating vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine.

Nicholas John Ervin, DOB: 7/16/74, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine.

Bonifacio Victor Garcia, DOB: 05/14/74, operating/possessing vehicle without registration. To pay $136 fine. Operating vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine. Defective license plate lamp. To pay $136 fine.

Lanieka Rosellen Miller, DOB: 5/30/93, operating motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine. Failed to appear.

Eduardo Noriega Treto, DOB: 7/4/00, speeding 24 mph over limit. To pay $284 fine and given six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Luis A. Ontiveros, DOB:11/5/93, failure to stop sign/intersection. To pay $187 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance To pay $250 fine.

Evrica B. Perez Gutierrez, DOB: 10/6/97, operating motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine.

Eric Rosas Castro, DOB: 6/18/00, no valid operator license with valid ID. To pay $500 fine. Operating without headlights when required. To pay $136 fine.

Mariah Karen Sandoval, DOB: 1/22/00, stop/turn signals required. To pay $236 administration fee.

Jose Daniel C. Valdovinos, DOB: 7/23/63, defective license plate lamp. To pay $136 fine. Operating motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $250 fine.

Hugo Yepez Pozos, DOB: 8/17/91, operating motor vehicle without liability insurance. To pay $550 fine. Marijuana in motor vehicle violation. To pay $136 fine. Failure to appear.

Maria Dolores Garcia Cano, DOB: 9/15/85, failure to stop at intersection/stop sign and operating motor vehicle without liability insurance. Failed to appear.

Dismissals

Christina Elizabeth Gomez, DOB: 8/20/90, no valid operator license with valid ID.

Sarah Jean Stonemetz, DOB: 7/14/77, operation without headlights when required.

Contested Hearing

Frank Martinez, DOB: 8/18/49, speeding over 15 mph over the limit. To pay $191 and given six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Rigoberto Soto, DOB: (none given), operating with park in disabled parking space. To pay $100 fine.

Jury Trial

Sergio Ceja, DOB: 11/4/84, driving while license suspended first degree. Pled guilty, found guilty. To serve 71 days with 5 days suspended.

pre-trial conference

Skyler Thomas Bower, DOB: 7/27/76, hit and run attended vehicle. Given six-months stipulated order of compliance.

Maria Dolores Garcia Cano, DOB: 9/15/85, third degree driving while license suspended. Bench warrant.

Stipulation order of compliance

Luis None Valenzuela, DOB: 12/8/82, fourth degree assault. Conditions met. Dismissed.

Sunnyside municipal court

Judge John E. Maxwell

December 6, 2018

mitigation Hearings

Brayan Jose Vic Magallon Garcia, DOB 12/09/00, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Violation of instruction permit. $136 fine.

dismissals

Jose Jimenez Jimenez, DOB 05/04/89, driving under the influence.

Gared Landon Lewis, DOB 02/26/84, criminal trespassing second degree.

Veronica Sanchez Farias, DOB 03/22/91, domestic violence malicious mischief third degree – physical damage.

Daniel Solis, DOB 06/02/93, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended third degree and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

stipulated order

of continuance

Mayra Alejandra Arellano Morin, DOB 11/17/87, fourth degree domestic violence assault. Dismissed, met conditions.

Arturo Flores, DOB 07/27/67, two counts domestic violence no-contact and/or protection order violation. Dismissed, met conditions.

Sonia M. Tello, DOB 05/05/77, two counts assault fourth degree. Dismissed, met conditions.

pre-trial conferences

Guadalupe Avalos, DOB 05/17/94, domestic violence no-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 349 days suspended. $423.75 fine.

Guadalupe Avalos, DOB 05/17/94, no-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 349 days suspended. $393 fine. Obstructing a law enforcement officer. Dismissed.

Gabriela Ariana Gonzalez, DOB 10/20/92, negligent driving first degree; amended to negligent driving second degree. $500 fine.

Brayan Jose Vic Magallon Garcia, DOB 12/09/00, reckless driving; amended to negligent driving second degree. $500 fine.

Failure to appear

Bernardo Delgado Alvarado, DOB 08/20/86, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

Javier Trujillo, DOB 07/19/86, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration greater than two months and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

bench warrants

Bernardo Delgado Alvarado, DOB 08/20/86, driving while license suspended first degree.

Alfonso Lopez Murillo, DOB 10/26/97, driving while license suspended third degree.

Gilbert Perales, DOB 10/13/69, driving while license suspended third degree.

Gilbert Perales, DOB 10/13/69, driving while license suspended third degree.

Gilbert Perales, DOB 10/13/69, driving while license suspended third degree.

Gilbert Perales, DOB 10/13/69, driving while license suspended third degree.

Gilbert Perales, DOB 10/13/69, driving while license suspended third degree.

Robert Anthony Perales, DOB 04/30/85, possession of stolen property third degree.

Javier Trujillo, DOB 07/19/86, driving while license suspended third degree.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

DECEMBER 3

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Grant Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on West Grandview Avenue.

Assault on South 16th Street.

Parking problem on North 13th Street at North Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on West Riverside Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Abandoned vehicle on McClain Drive.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South Ninth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Allen Road.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Sex crime on South Ninth Street.

Runaway juvenile on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grape Lane.

Traffic stop on Maple Grove Road at Outlook Road.

Noise complaint on East Lincoln Avenue.

Burglary on Kristen Avenue.

Wanted person on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on East Lincoln Avenue.

DECEMBER 4

Traffic offense on Tacoma Avenue at South 11th Street.

Wanted person on South Fourth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on state Highway 241 at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Overdose on West Edison Avenue.

Suicidal person on West Edison Avenue.

Parking problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.

Found property on Tacoma Avenue.

Theft on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on Beckner Alley.

Suicidal person on South 11th Street.

Juvenile problem on Ismo Loop.

DECEMBER 5

Injury crash on state Highway 241.

Domestic disturbance on West Maple Avenue.

Missing person on South 16th Street.

Sex crime on South 11th Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Malicious mischief on North Third Street.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street at Grant Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South Ninth Street.

Traffic hazard on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Court order violation on Cascade Way.

Assault on Spruce Avenue.

DECEMBER 6

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suicidal person on East Decatur Avenue.

Traffic offense on Tacoma Avenue at South 11th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Burglary on South Fifth Street.

Theft on Bagley Drive.

Found property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on North Avenue at North 11th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Allen Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Grandview Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

DECEMBER 7

Runaway juvenile on Ismo Loop.

Burglary on East Allen Road.

Parking problem on North 13th Street.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance Ismo Loop.

Trespassing on South 15th Street.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Grandview Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Ida Belle Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Terry Street at Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Maple Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Grandview Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Hill Road at McBride Street.

Theft on South Fifth Street.

DECEMBER 8

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Villareal Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street at East Edison Avenue.

Court order violation on South 16th Street.

Unsecure premises on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

Parking problem on South 10th Street.

Assault on Homer Street.

Malicious mischief on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on South Sixth Street.

Harassment on McClain Drive.

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Decatur Avenue.

Traffic hazard on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Court order violation on Sunset Place.

Attempt to locate on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Disorderly on West Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South 16th Street.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at North Ninth Street.

Noise complaint on McClain Drive.

Shots fired on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 10th Street.

Noise complaint on South First Street at Spaulding Avenue.

DECEMBER 9

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Disorderly on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 10th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Tacoma Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Woods Road at North Avenue.

Custodial interference on Upland Drive.

DECEMBER 10

Domestic disturbance on West Riverside Avenue.

Assault on North 16th Street.

Code enforcement on Hawthorn Drive.

Non-injury crash on North Sixth Street at East Warehouse Avenue.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Traffic offense on South First Street at East Maple Way.

Parking problem on East Edison Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Tacoma Avenue.

Code enforce on South Eighth Street.

Warrant service on North Front Street, Yakima.

Assault on Federal Way.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on Jackson Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Rouse Road.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road.

Runaway juvenile on Rouse Road.

Disorderly on McClain Drive.

DECEMBER 11

Unsecure premises on North 16th Street.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

DECEMBER 3

Malicious mischief on East Second Street.

Parking problem on Briar Court.

Domestic disturbance on Vista Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Vista Lane.

Non-injury crash on Division Street.

DECEMBER 4

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Assault on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Forsell Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

DECEMBER 5

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 at West Wine Country Road.

Vehicle theft on Esperanza Drive.

Trespassing on West Main Street.

Malicious mischief on Division Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Resident dispute on West Fifth Street.

Malicious mischief on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

DECEMBER 6

Unsecure Premises On Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road at Fir Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road at West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue D.

Suspicious circumstance on West Third Street.

DECEMBER 7

Wanted person on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance Hillcrest Road at Hickory Road.

Theft on Grant Court.

Suspicious circumstance on Wilson Highway.

Shots fired on Birch Street.

DECEMBER 8

Traffic hazard on East Third Street.

Traffic hazard on Olmstead Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on West Third Street.

Vehicle prowl on Pleasant Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

DECEMBER 9

Theft on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Fir Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Vehicle prowl on Crescent Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on North Elm Street.

Malicious mischief on North Elm Street.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at North Puterbaugh.

Malicious mischief on Carriage Court.

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

DECEMBER 10

Domestic disturbance on West Second Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Stover Road.

Juvenile problem on West Fifth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

DECEMBER 3

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

DECEMBER 4

Malicious mischief on Bailey Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on East Second Street.

Vehicle theft on East E Street.

DECEMBER 6

Burglary on Sixth Avenue.

DECEMBER 7

Juvenile problem on Bailey Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

Burglary on La Pierre Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on La Pierre Road.

MABTON POLICE

DECEMBER 3

Burglary on Skylstad Street.

Vehicle prowl on Eighth Street.

Theft on South Street.

DECEMBER 7

Hit-and-run crash on North Street.

DECEMBER 8

Illegal burning on Fourth Avenue.

Traffic stop on Fern Street.

DECEMBER 10

Livestock incident on Pine Street.

Theft on Main Street.

PROSSER POLICE

november 30

Traffic stop on Montecito Drive at state Highway 22.

Weapons complaint on Bennett Avenue.

december 1

Domestic disturbance on Wine Country Road.

Vehicle prowl on Claire Street.

december 2

Noise complaint on Alexander Court.

Domestic disturbance on Ellen Avenue.

Warrant served on Playfield Avenue.

december 3

Suspicious circumstance on Kinney Way.

Traffic stop on Paterson Road at Parkside Drive.

Expired Registration.

december 4

Vehicle prowl on Playfield Avenue.

Phone scam on Meade Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

december 5

Malicious mischief on Bennett Avenue.

Vehicle theft on North River Road.

Lobby contact on Bennett Avenue.

december 6

Missing juvenile on Old Inland Empire Highway.

Traffic stop on Wamba Road at Wine Country Road.

WAPATO POLICE

DECEMBER 3

Warrant service on South Simcoe Avenue.

DECEMBER 4

Mental subject on North Lincoln Avenue.

Court order violation on West Sixth Street.

Found property on South Satus Avenue.

DECEMBER 5

Theft on West First Street.

Malicious mischief on South Camas Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Donald Road.

Injury crash on West First Street.

DECEMBER 7

Suspicious circumstance on Paschke Lane.

Burglary on East B Street.

Assault on West First Street.

Vehicle theft on East Sixth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East D Street.

Hit-and-run crash on South Camas Avenue.

DECEMBER 8

Unknown crash on state Highway at West Wapato Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East D Street at North Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Simcoe Avenue.

DECEMBER 10

Vehicle theft on North Camas Avenue.

Theft on West First Street.

Non-injury crash on West First Street.

Injury crash on Lateral One Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

DECEMBER 3

Burglary on Vintage Road, Zillah.

Hit-and-run crash on Smith Road, Zillah.

Unknown crash on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 40 West, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Unknown crash on Ferson Road at East Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Midvale Road at Murray Road, Mabton.

Runaway juvenile on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Vehicle prowl on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

DECEMBER 4

Burglary on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on East Centennial Drive, Zillah.

Mental subject on North Lincoln Avenue, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Vehicle prowl on Highway 97, Wapato.

Suicidal person on Larena Lane, Wapato.

Lost property on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Recovered stolen property on Grey Road at Charvet Road, Grandview.

Harassment on Ware Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Charvet Road, Grandview.

Unknown crash on Couch Lane at West Wapato Road, Wapato.

DECEMBER 5

Unwanted guest on Lateral 1 Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Kays Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 72 West, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Liberty Road, Granger.

Public service on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on state Highway 22, Prosser.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Sixth Street, Mabton.

Driving under the influence on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on Hornby Road at Chase Road, Grandview.

Juvenile problem on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Donald Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

DECEMBER 6

Suspicious circumstance on Seventh Avenue, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Kays Road at Ashue Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Green Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Alexander Road at Braden Road, Outlook.

Juvenile problem on Beam Road, Zillah.

Structure fire on Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on Vintage Road.

DECEMBER 7

Suspicious circumstance on North Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Bliss Road, Zillah.

Unknown crash on Washout Road at Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Canyon Road, Grandview.

Fraud on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Theft on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Hawkins Road, Zillah.

Custodial interview on Waneta Road, Sunnyside.

DECEMBER 8

Noise complaint on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on East Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on Interstate 82 West, Granger.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 54 East, Zillah.

Suicidal person on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Assault on Adams View Drive, Wapato.

Assault on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Zickler Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash on West First Street at North Wapato, Wapato.

DECEMBER 9

Shots fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Independence Road at Washout.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

DECEMBER 10

Non-Injury crash on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Vehicle theft on Glade Road, Mabton.

Abuse neglect on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Lester Road at Outlook Road, Sunyside.

Traffic offense on Fordyce Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Recovered stolen property on Allison Road at Stettner Road.

Traffic hazard on Stover Road at Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

DECEMBER 3

Suspicious circumstance on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Theft on First Avenue.

Juvenile problem on F Street.

Unwanted guest on Zillah West Road.

Theft on Cutler Way.

DECEMBER 5

Traffic offense on First Avenue.

Drugs on Second Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Goldendale Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Fourth Avenue.

DECEMBER 6

Vehicle theft on East E Street.

Burglary on West Fourth Avenue.

Traffic offense on First Avenue.

DECEMBER 7

Assault on First Avenue.

DECEMBER 8

Suspicious circumstance on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on Third Avenue.

Noise complaint on Third Avenue at Sixth Street.

DECEMBER 9

Unsecure premises on Zillah West Road.