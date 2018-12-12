SCORE BOARD

Week of Dec. 5-11, 2018 High School Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dec. 4

Sunnyside High 68

Hanford 85

Sunnyside Christian 71

White Swan 39

Bickleton 45

Touchet 53

Grandview 43

Ellensburg 74

Granger 51

Toppenish 62

Dec. 7

Sunnyside High 66

Kennewick 78

Bickleton 42

Zillah JV 67

Grandview 70

Quincy 26

Prosser 76

Ellensburg 71

Dec. 8

Sunnyside High 70

West Valley 64

Sunnyside Christian 65

Mabton 27

Grandview 76

Othello 46

Granger 70

Cashmere 64

Prosser 66

Quincy 33

BOYS WRESTLING

Dec. 5

Sunnyside 40

Moses Lake 21

Dec. 6

Grandview 0

Toppenish 75

Dec. 8

Sunnyside 315 points

1st place

Larry Brown Tournament

Grandview 64 points

10th place

Granger Ironman Invite

Granger 258.5 points

1st place

Granger Ironman Invite

Mabton 26 points

15th place

Granger Ironman Invite

Prosser 102.5 points

7th place

Granger Ironman Invite

BOYS SWIMMING

Dec. 8

Sunnyside High no team score

Walla Walla Invite

Grandview High 7 points

10th place

Walla Walla Invite

Prosser High 93 points

6th place

Walla Walla Invite

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dec. 4

Sunnyside High 70

Hanford 31

Sunnyside Christian 35

White Swan 34

Grandview 49

Ellensburg 47

Granger 56

Toppenish 44

Dec. 7

Sunnyside High 43

Kennewick 38

Grandview 50

Quincy 35

Granger 57

Mabton 34

Dec. 8

Sunnyside High 65

West Valley 36

Sunnyside Christian 42

Mabton 43

Grandview 48

Othello 33

Granger 32

Cashmere 65

GIRLS WRESTLING

Dec. 5

Sunnyside 41

Moses Lake 12

Dec. 8

Sunnyside High 209 points

2nd place

War of Roses Tournament

Grandview High 42.5 points

17th place

Warden Invite

Mabton High 23 points

24th place

Warden Invite

Prosser High 11 points

28th place

Warden Invite

