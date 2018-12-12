SCORE BOARD

Week of Dec. 5-11, 2018 High School Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 4
Sunnyside High 68
Hanford 85
-
Sunnyside Christian 71
White Swan 39
-
Bickleton 45
Touchet 53
-
Grandview 43
Ellensburg 74
-
Granger 51
Toppenish 62
-
Dec. 7
Sunnyside High 66
Kennewick 78
-
Bickleton 42
Zillah JV 67
-
Grandview 70
Quincy 26
-
Prosser 76
Ellensburg 71
-
Dec. 8
Sunnyside High 70
West Valley 64
-
Sunnyside Christian 65
Mabton 27
-
Grandview 76
Othello 46
-
Granger 70
Cashmere 64
-
Prosser 66
Quincy 33
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Dec. 5
Sunnyside 40
Moses Lake 21
-
Dec. 6
Grandview 0
Toppenish 75
-
Dec. 8
Sunnyside 315 points
1st place
Larry Brown Tournament
-
Grandview 64 points
10th place
Granger Ironman Invite
-
Granger 258.5 points
1st place
Granger Ironman Invite
-
Mabton 26 points
15th place
Granger Ironman Invite
-
Prosser 102.5 points
7th place
Granger Ironman Invite
-
BOYS SWIMMING
Dec. 8
Sunnyside High no team score
Walla Walla Invite
-
Grandview High 7 points
10th place
Walla Walla Invite
-
Prosser High 93 points
6th place
Walla Walla Invite
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dec. 4
Sunnyside High 70
Hanford 31
-
Sunnyside Christian 35
White Swan 34
-
Grandview 49
Ellensburg 47
-
Granger 56
Toppenish 44
-
Dec. 7
Sunnyside High 43
Kennewick 38
-
Grandview 50
Quincy 35
-
Granger 57
Mabton 34
-
Dec. 8
Sunnyside High 65
West Valley 36
-
Sunnyside Christian 42
Mabton 43
-
Grandview 48
Othello 33
-
Granger 32
Cashmere 65
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Dec. 5
Sunnyside 41
Moses Lake 12
-
Dec. 8
Sunnyside High 209 points
2nd place
War of Roses Tournament
-
Grandview High 42.5 points
17th place
Warden Invite
-
Mabton High 23 points
24th place
Warden Invite
-
Prosser High 11 points
28th place
Warden Invite
-
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
