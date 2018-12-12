Stage1 Burn Ban lifted

YAKIMA — The stage 1 burn ban in Yakima County was lifted this morning at 9 a.m. by the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency, due to anticipated improving weather conditions within the county.
Restrictions may differ within the exterior boundaries of the Yakama Reservation.
