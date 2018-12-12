Tuesday games end in wins for local teams

Tuesday night, there were victories to be celebrated by several Lower Yakima Valley teams, including both Sunnyside Christian and Grandview basketball teams.

The Grandview wrestling team also returned from East Valley with a win.

Riverside Christian 15, Sunnyside Christian 60

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Christian won its non-league match-up against the Crusaders 60-15.

The Knights’ boys basketball team (3-0) was led by Kyler Marsh, who scored 22 points Tuesday against Riverside Christian.

Lucas Dykstra added17 points; Ross Faber had 9 points; and Brennan Rip and Anthony Mendoza each scored 6.

Sunnyside Christian had a 17-5 lead in the opening quarter and added another 15 points in the second while only allowing the Crusaders 3 for a 32-8 halftime score.

In the third quarter, the Knights outscored the visitors 24-4 and finished the fourth quarter with the bench outscoring Riverside Christian 4-3.

Sunnyside Christian plays at La Salle on Saturday.

Riverside Christian 21, Sunnyside Christian 54

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Christian girls basketball team improved its record to 2-1 with a 54-21 victory over Riverside Christian on Tuesday night.

Scoring a game-high 18 points was Jenna Andringa of the Knights.

Sydney Banks chipped the ball into the basket for 9 points; and Madi Candanoza, Abby Bravo and Krista den Hoed tallied 7 points apiece.

Caitlyn Bell had 9 points for Riverside Christian.

The Lady Knights, recovering from an overtime loss to Mabton, started the game with a 15-7 lead. They didn’t let up the intensity, outscoring the Crusaders 16-3 in the second stanza to lead 31-10 at intermission.

They kept the momentum going in the second half for 10-9 and 13-2 scoring runs in the third and fourth quarters for the win.

Sunnyside Christian travels to 1A La Salle this coming Saturday.

Kiona-Benton 35, Grandview 85

GRANDVIEW — The 2A Greyhounds (2-2, 3-3) hosted 1A Kiona-Benton and defeated the Bears 85-35 on Tuesday.

Host Grandview started the non-league match-up with a 25-10 lead and added another 34 points to its tally in the second quarter. Ki-Be managed to score another 10, and the half ended 59-20.

The Greyhounds’ let up on the pressure but outscored the Bears 15-6 and 11-9 in the final two quarters.

Nate Garza scored a game-high 17 points and Christian Trevino tallied 14. Also in double digits with 11 points was Reese Ramos.

Nathaniel Gutierrez and Sergio Navarro each hauled in 7 rebounds, while Rocco Parrish provided 8 assists.

Friday night, Grandview returns to league play at Toppenish.

Kiona-Benton 16, Grandview 59

GRANDVIEW — The Lady ‘Hounds were led by Michelle Ruiz’s 13 points in Tuesday’s non-league home victory against 1A Kiona-Benton.

Ruiz was 4-for-5 from the free throw line and hit 1-of-6 3-point shots.

Teammates Bailey Duis (3-for-4 from the charity stripe) and Karina Fajardo each chipped in 8 points to the final tally, and Alexis Lara had 6 steals.

Grandview, a 2A team, outscored Kiona-Benton 21-2, 11-4, 11-2, 16-8.

The Lady Greyhounds (4-0, 6-0) travel to Toppenish (1-3, 1-4) tomorrow, Thursday, for a league match-up.

Grandview 44, East Valley 18

YAKIMA — The Greyhounds’ boys wrestling team defeated host East Valley with pins at 138, 152 and 195 pounds. They also had two major decisions — 106 and 120 pounds.

The Red Devils in the Tuesday night match-up had two pins — 126 and 285 pounds.

Oscar Campos of Grandview won a major decision (14-3) over Jaiden Leon; at 120 pounds, Damian Monreal of the Greyhounds won a major decision against Leo Garcia, 15-4; East Valley’s Dylan Bangs (126 lbs.) pinned Christian Rodriguez in 28 seconds; at 132 pounds, Jesus Sanchez of Grandview won a 6-0 decision over Girilo Garcia; David Saunders won the 138-pound weight class with a 44-second pin over Carlos Lopez of the Red Devils; Angel Morales of Grandview (145 lbs.) defeated Teghan Moser with a 5-1 decision; 152-pound Jaime Tovar of Grandview pinned Adalberto Lopez in 1:00; Daniel Herrera-Villa of East Valley won at 160 pounds by forfeit; the 182-pound match went to Greyhounds’ grappler Alec Baldwin by forfeit; at 195 pounds, Adrian Mendez of the Greyhounds pinned Hunter Glenn in 1:10; Isaac Galindo of Grandview won the 220-pound match by forfeit; and East Valley 285-pounder Alan Castillo pinned Martin Garcia in 1:32.

The Greyhounds host Selah Thursday night.