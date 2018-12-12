Credit: Washington Elementary School
Washington Elementary School November Students of the Month are, front row, from left to right: Miranda Hernandez, Salomon Cano and Sharon Ramos, second row: Eden Martinez, Makayla Cisneros, Ezmeralda Casas, Fabian Garcia, Emma Ochoa, Steven Palomarez, Mason Rodriguez, Devin Galvez, Sofia Salmeron, Jordan Villa, Jayda Garcia, Carlos Magana, Simon Navarrete and Giselle Suarez; third row: Dominic Aranda, Dash Lewis, Quinn Dekker, Luis Jimenez Mendoza, Haeleigh Esqueda, Nayeli Cruz, Hannah Thornton, Alejandro Herrera, Adan Garcia, Kaleb Castillo, Isabella Hernandez, Kayla Lopez,-Perez, Natalie Balli, Nathaniel Zaragoza, Kaiden Smith, Jane Merry and Eric Sosa Villalobos; fourth row: Maria Corra, Jeremiah Gomez, Mersadez Carrasco-Espinoza, Eli Diaz, Mayria Dominguez, Jared Marquez, Oliver Rivera-Madrigal, Faith Flores, Khloe, Hunsaker, Brodee Morrow, Aliema Osorio, Blake Hauver, Ariana Tapia, Danaisy Quiroz-Enriguez, and Carlos Valdez-Villagomez; fifth row: Pablo Antonio Santiago, Adams Delgado, Kaylia Maltos, Asaya Atonacio, Lincy Bravo, Yesenia Cabrera, Adolfo Hernandez, Andrew Caballero, Julian Barron, Rubi Adame, Reyez Galvez Rosio Adame and Omar Castillo; back row: Carlos Delgado, Elysia Blackwood, Angel Ruiz, Kelsee Madrigal Cisneros, Camden Barker, Baylee Maldonado, Jose Sanchez-Larios, Stephanie Marin, Mason Streick, Victoria Cabrales, Brenda Casas and Julissa Navarro. Not pictured are Noah Randall, David Aguirre- Villarreal and Valeria Guerrero.
Washington Elementary School November Students of the Month
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment