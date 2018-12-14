Eastmont wins match-up against Grizzlies

SUNNYSIDE — The Grizzlies bowling team hosted Eastmont on Thursday and suffered a 1,968-1,541 defeat.
Eastmont had three bowlers roll better than a 300 series.
Alicia Hastings had the best series, 361 (202-159). Teammate Dai-Lynn Thomas rolled a 357, and Samantha Heinz knocked down 355 pins.
The high series for Sunnyside was a 341 (192-149) by Bailey Hazzard.
Teammate Mina Gatica rolled a 267, Nathalia Jimenez had a 236, Sam Clampitt rolled a 231 series, and Kim Arteaga finished the series with a 220.
The Wildcats finished Game 1 with an 832 over the Grizzlies’ 634.
In Game 2, the visitors outpinned Sunnyside 764-661.
Eastmont won Baker No. 1 147-119 and Baker No. 2 225-127.
