Eastmont wins match-up against Grizzlies

— The Grizzlies bowling team hosted Eastmont on Thursday and suffered a 1,968-1,541 defeat.

Eastmont had three bowlers roll better than a 300 series.

Alicia Hastings had the best series, 361 (202-159). Teammate Dai-Lynn Thomas rolled a 357, and Samantha Heinz knocked down 355 pins.

The high series for Sunnyside was a 341 (192-149) by Bailey Hazzard.

Teammate Mina Gatica rolled a 267, Nathalia Jimenez had a 236, Sam Clampitt rolled a 231 series, and Kim Arteaga finished the series with a 220.

The Wildcats finished Game 1 with an 832 over the Grizzlies’ 634.

In Game 2, the visitors outpinned Sunnyside 764-661.

Eastmont won Baker No. 1 147-119 and Baker No. 2 225-127.