Granger, Zillah win double dual

Lower Yakima Valley wrestling teams were on the home mats Thursday night.

Grandview hosted Selah and lost, but Granger’s double dual meet went the way of the Spartans and Zillah Leopards.

SELAH 54, GRANDVIEW 12

Oscar Campos (106 lbs.) of the Greyhounds pinned Marcos Gonzales in the second period; at 113 pounds, Evan Anderson of Selah won by forfeit; in the 120-pound weight class, Damien Monreal of the Greyhounds won a 7-3 decision over Judah Yates; Jesse Salinas of Selah, at 126 pounds, won a 9-2 decision against Grandview’s Jesus Sanchez; Jerry Schmidt of the Vikings (132 lbs.) pinned Ruben Cohetzaltitla in the second round; at 138 pounds, David Saunders of Grandview won a 7-1 decision Dylan Steadman; Clayton Chandler of Selah won the 145-pound bout via a 10-5 decision against Grandview’s Angel Morales; in the 152-pound classification, Juan Carlos Morales of the Vikings defeated Jaime Tovar of the Greyhounds via a 13-11 decision; 160-pound Josh Ooten of Selah won by forfeit; Alonzo Lopez of Selah (170 lbs.) won by forfeit; at 182 pounds, Jackson Yates of Selah subdued Alec Douglas of Grandview in the first period; Titan Nelson of Selah won the 195-pound class with a 4-3 a decision in overtime against Adrian Mendez; at 220 pounds, Amadeo Flores-Pimentel of Selah pinned Isaac Galindo of the Greyhounds in the first round; and Michael Ray of Selah pinned Martin Garcia in the third round at 285 pounds.

GRANGER 51, HIGHLAND 15

GRANGER — The Spartans hosted a double dual in which they competed against the Scotties and Rangers, winning both matches.

At 106 pounds, Oscar Alvarez of the Spartans won by forfeit; in the 113-pound class, Noah Berger of the Spartans won by forfeit; Abel Nava of the Spartans (120 lbs.) won by forfeit; Michael Wehnes of Highland pinned LJ Castro (126 lbs.) in the first round; Isaiah Salcedo of the Spartans won the 132-pound match by forfeit; Ken Cisneros of Highland won the 138-pound classification with a 3-2 decision against Manuel Torres; at 145 pounds, Isaac Guillen of the Spartans won by forfeit; Juan Arteaga of the Spartans won the 152-pound weight class via a 4-2 overtime decision against Gabe Westergard; in the 160-pound weight class, Franky Almaguer of the Spartans pinned Antonio Garcia in the second round; at 182 pounds, Juan Perez of Highland won by forfeit; Jorge Villafan of Highland (195 lbs.) won by forfeit; and in the 220-pound classification, Gage Cook of the Spartans pinned Leif Rydberg in the first period.

Girls —Nizhoni Tallman of the Spartans pinned Kayla Larlos in the first round of the 105-pound bout; in the 125-pound match, Lilliana Luna of the Spartans pinned Jennifer Garcia in the first round; and at 130 pounds, Ada Rosales-Isiordia of the Spartans pinned Yailin Alvarez in the first round of action.

GRANGER 57, NACHES VALLEY 18

In the 106-pound weight class Oscar Alvarez of the Spartans pinned Zane Johnson in the first round; at 113 pounds, Noah Berger of the Spartans won by forfeit; Abel Nava of the Spartans pinned Devan Gantt in the second period of the 120-pound bout; LJ Castro of the Spartans (126 lbs.) won an 11-8 decision against Logan Patrick; 132-pound Isaiah Salcedo of the Spartans subdued Trenton Jones in the first round; Joseph Feriante of Naches pinned Manuel Torres of Granger in the third round of the 138-pound weight class; in the 145-pound classification, Isaac Guillen of the Spartans pinned Joseph Briskey in the second round; at 152 pounds, Juan Arteaga of the Spartans pinned Mekko Jackson in the first round; Franky Almaguer of the Spartans (160 lbs.) won by forfeit; 170-pound Bernardo Monreal of the Spartans pinned Zared Crawford in the first round; Jesus Juarez of Naches won the 182-pound bout by forfeit; Austin Meluskey of Naches won by forfeit at 195 pounds; and 220-pounder Gage Cook of the Spartans pinned Blake Andrews in the first round.

ZILLAH 58, NACHES VALLEY 18

GRANGER — The Leopards took part in the double dual against Naches and Highland at Granger High School last Thursday, defeating both opponents.

Zane Johnson of the Rangers defeated Zillah’s 106-pound Jaime Alejandre via pin in 1:12; Zillah’s Hudson Garcia (113 lbs.) won by forfeit; in the 120-pound weight class, Vic DeOchao pinned Devan Gantt in 53 seconds; at 126 pounds, Tranton Jones of the Rangers got a win via pin in 54 seconds over Juan Valencia; the Leopards’ Emmanuel Troncosco pinned Patrick Logan in 8 seconds; the 138-pound bout was won via technical fall (16-0) by Joel Coronel of Zillah against Joseph Feriante; Zillah 145-pound grappler Cruz Hernandez won via pin in 17 seconds over Joseph Briskey; in the 152-pound bout, Andrew Phillips of the Leopards defeated Eduardo Guzman of Naches with a pin in 1:27; Quinton Rogers-Burgett (160 lbs.) of Zillah pinned Mekko Jackson in 47 seconds; 170-pound Ricardo Gomez Sanchez of the Leopards pinned Zared Crawford in 1:54; at 182 pounds, the Leopards’ Tristan DeOchoa won via technical fall (17-0) over Austin Melusky; Fermin Martinez (195 lbs.) defeated Jesus Juarez of Naches with a pin in 1:45; and Naches’ Blake Andrews won the 285-pound bout with a pin in 1:38 over Cristobal Alejandre.

ZILLAH 61, HIGHLAND 12

There were three forfeits in favor of the Leopards at 106, 113 and 120 pounds; Highland’s Michael Wehnes defeated his 126-pound opponent, Juan Valencia, with a pin in 1:18; Zillah 132-pound grappler Emmanuel Troncosco won a forfeit; Joel Coronel pinned Ken Cisneros of the Scotties in 51 seconds in the 138-pound classification; in the 145-pound weight class, Cruz Hernandez won another forfeit for Zillah; Highland’s Gabriel Westerguard won the 152-pound match with a pin over Andrew Phillips; Quinton Rogers-Burgett won the 160-pound bout with a forfeit; Ricardo Gomez Sanchez defeated Antonio Garcia of the Scotties with a major decision (12-2) in the 170-pound match; at 182 pounds, Tristan DeOchoa of the Leopards claimed a 5-3 decision over opponent Juan Perez; Fermin Martinez of Zillah pinned Jorge Villafan in 3 minutes in the 195-pound bout; and the Leopards’ 285-pound Brendan Rubalcaba defeated Leif Rydberg via pin in 2:41.