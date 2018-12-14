Prosser defeats visiting Bulldogs

PROSSER — The host Mustangs boys wrestling team defeated Ellensburg Thursday night, 56-10.
Dean Child of Ellensburg won a major decision over Prosser’s Jorge Uribe, 8-0, in the 152-pound weight class; At 160 pounds, Kord Tuttle of the Mustangs pinned Corgan Smith in 3:59; 170-pound Clay Camp of the Mustangs won by forfeit; Henry Reinhart (182 lbs.) of Ellensburg won a 6-1 decision against Logan Candanoza; at 220 pounds, Carson Wolfe of the Mustangs won by forfeit as did teammate Christian Ramirez at 285 pounds; in the 106-pound weight class, Diego Contreras of the Mustangs pinned Tyson Holloway in 3 minutes; Reyden Huizar (113 lbs.) of the Mustangs pinned Jacob Bacon in 1:40; at 120 pounds, Angel Martinez of the Mustangs won by forfeit; Christian Davis of Ellensburg won a 6-4 decision Santiago Contreras in the 126-pound bout; at 132 pounds, Jacob Torres of the Mustangs won by technical fall (16-0) over Jesse Holloway; 138-pound Taylor Lakey of the Mustangs won a 10-5 decision over Cole Weaver; and Kade Merrick of the Mustangs won the 145-pound bout via pin against Drew St. Mary.
There were also three girls matches.
Katya Coutino of the Bulldogs pinned Prosser’s Cindy Salgado in 2:52 at 125 pounds; Joanna Arias of Ellensburg also got a pin over her 140-pound opponent, Martha Akinbade, in 43 seconds; and Mustangs 140-pound grappler Ahlee Yanez got a pin in 2:36 over Elizabeth Davis.
The Prosser boys are 2-1, 2-1 with their victory.
