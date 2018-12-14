Surprise morning for attorney and employees

— Attorney Doug Garrison and his staff arrived at the office Wednesday morning to a very unpleasant surprise.

The sidewalk in front of the building was littered with what used to be the façade.

“That’s what we found when we came to work,” Garrison said.

He’d received a little forewarning via a text message from Maria Elena Gonzalez, one of Garrison’s employees.

“She said, ‘Your building is falling down’,” Garrison recalled.

The good news, he said, is there wasn’t anyone injured, and no cars were parked overnight in front of the building.

His first duty of the morning involved cordoning off the sidewalk in front of the building at 516 S. Seventh St.

The façade consists of concrete “… it’s heavy,” Garrison said.

Not knowing the cause of the façade’s failure and whether any more of it will fall off the building, he wants the sidewalk to be safe.

Garrison contacted his insurance company and a contractor, who was expected to clean up the debris on the sidewalk Thursday.

The contractor is anticipated to assess the remaining façade and try to determine the cause of the failure that led to the concrete landing on the sidewalk.

Under the façade is brick. The building was constructed in 1955, and Garrison said a remodel of the interior was completed in 1980 or 1981.

There was once an awning attached to the building where the façade failed, he said.

“That was taken down several years ago,” Garrison said, noting there was damage to the awning.

Looking on the bright side, he said the façade falling down precipitates a project he has been hoping to complete anyhow.

“It will just happen sooner than I thought,” Garrison quipped.