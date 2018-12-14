Woman accused of luring assault victim

— A local woman is facing charges after allegedly luring a man to be assaulted by two others.

Janet Susana Castillo, 24, was arrested after the Dec. 5 incident and Dec. 10 appeared in Yakima County Superior Court for a second-degree assault charge, and Judge Blaine G. Gibson set bail, as well as an arraignment date for Christmas Eve.

She has since bonded out of jail and has been ordered via a no-contact order to stay away from the 25-year-old victim.

In a narrative provided to Gibson, Sunnyside Police said Castillo knocked on the victim’s door and was invited inside by his brother after she asked to see the victim.

Once Castillo and the victim were in contact with one another, he said he wanted her to leave.

She allegedly refused to leave unless he spoke with her and lured him outside into her car and an ambush.

Two men approached the car as soon as the victim sat down, according to the narrative.

One of the men had a 12-gauge shotgun, racked it and pointed it at the victim’s head, documents state.

The gunman asked, “What’s up now…”

Castillo allegedly told the gunman, “Not here. It will be too loud.”

The victim said he grabbed the barrel of the gun and pushed it out of the way before the other male assailant kicked his hand. The men allegedly started punching the victim in the face while he was still partially inside the car.

He was pulled from the vehicle onto the ground, where the men began kicking him and the assailant with the gun struck him several times with the butt of the gun, documents state.

Castillo and the men left with the victim’s girlfriend and brother exited the home.

Police were notified of the assault and located Castillo’s vehicle at her home about an hour later.

The following morning, an officer stopped the vehicle as it was leaving her home and made contact with the male driving it.

That man was driving with a suspended license, and Castillo had a warrant. Both were arrested.

During questioning, police say Castillo lied to them before stating the victim owed her money.

Her boyfriend, whom the car was registered to, also lied about his whereabouts at the time of the assault, records show.