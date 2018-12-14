Zillah man faces new charge Arrested while still in jail

— A Zillah man awaiting arraignment for eluding sheriff’s deputies was arrested Dec. 11 on unrelated charges while still in the Yakima County Jail.

Jimmy Manuel Zapien Jr., 22, faces a charge of possession of stolen property second degree and appeared Dec. 12 in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing.

Bail was set at $5,000 for the new charge and he is scheduled for a Dec. 26 arraignment date.

The charge stems from an investigation that started in the Yakima Police Department on Nov. 30, but the original report was taken at Indian John Rest Area by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies in September.

Several items were reported stolen from a vehicle at the rest area, records show. Among the items was a wallet belonging to a female victim.

Purchases in the Yakima area were reportedly made, using the woman’s cards. Surveillance at a restaurant showed a suspect vehicle driven by a large man. A female was in the passenger seat, records show.

A third individual, who could not be seen in the video, was in the back seat. The video showed he handed the card used for a purchase to the driver.

Surveillance from a convenience store showed the same suspect vehicle and two men, one of whom used the theft victim’s card for an attempted purchase.

Images were forwarded to Yakima Police, and Zapien was positively identified from among the photos.

Because the fraudulent use of the cards occurred in Yakima, the case was turned over to Yakima Police for charging, records show.

Zapien is scheduled for a Dec. 19 arraignment for charges related to the eluding case.