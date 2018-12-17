Alvin Dale Gable

Alvin D. Gable, 90, of Sunnyside died Dec. 14, 2018, in Sunnyside.
A former Mabton resident, he was born Dec. 10, 1928 in Riverton, Neb.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Alvin’s memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
