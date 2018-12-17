California fugitive charged for escape attempt

— New charges against a fugitive from California have been filed after he allegedly assaulted a Sunnyside corrections officer in an attempt to escape jail custody.

Robert Joseph Rangel, 27, of El Centro, Calif. had been living in Sunnyside when he was arrested by Sunnyside Police for two felony warrants, a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson last Friday said.

Rangel was charged for second degree escape and third-degree assault at the preliminary hearing.

He was arrested and in custody as of Nov. 17. Four days later, he was complaining to a corrections officer about not getting medication, records show.

The officer asked him for a phone number to contact family, records show.

That’s when Rangel allegedly assaulted the officer. He tried to run past the officer to get out of his cell, records show.

The officer, however, recovered and was able to subdue Rangel until assistance arrived, according to the court documents.

The officers handcuffed him and placed him in a different cell.

The judge determined probable cause and set bail at $15,000. The bail for the California warrants was set at $100,000.