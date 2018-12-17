Greyhounds split weekend games

— Both the Greyhounds boys and girls basketball teams split their Friday and Saturday games.

The boys lost to Toppenish, but defeated Selah, while the girls won against the Wildcats and lost to the Vikings.

Grandview’s boys were outscored by Toppenish 19-12 in the opening quarter, tied it 34-34 at the half with a 22-15 second-quarter comeback, pulled ahead in the third by outscoring the hosts 14-11, but were outpaced 22-11 in the final stanza for a 59-67 loss.

Grandview’s leading scorers in that game were Nicholas Gutierrez (15 points), Rocco Parrish (14 points) and Reese Ramos (10 points.

Against Selah, the Greyhounds won 70-62.

Grandview recovered from a 35-25 halftime deficit, outscoring the visiting Vikings 25-7 in the third quarter. Both teams added 20 points to the scoreboard in the fourth stanza.

Leading the Greyhounds with 21 points was Reese Ramos, who also collected 6 rebounds and was 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

Teammate Nate Garza scored 14 points, Gutierrez added 13 and Parrish tallied 10.

Sebastian Quantrelle led Selah with 17 points.

The Grandview girls defeated the Wildcats 50-37 and narrowly lost 61-64 to the Vikings.

Karina Fajardo and Bailey Duis led the team with a combined 23 points on against Toppenish.

Fajardo had a double-double, collecting 17 rebounds.

The team combined for 32 defensive boards and 22 on offense.

Michelle Ruiz scored a game-high 22 points Saturday, while Fajardo scored 14 and hauled in 12 rebounds.

In spite of outrebounding the Vikings 30-27, the Greyhounds fell short of the win as the teams were neck-and-neck (25-20, 11-12, 11-15, 17-14) throughout all four quarters.