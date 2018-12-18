Grizzlies fare well at tournaments Boys place second, girls are fourth

— SUNNYSIDE — The boys and girls wrestling teams at Sunnyside High School medaled at two different tournaments this past Saturday.

The boys were second at the Cadet Classic hosted by Eisenhower High School, and the girls were first among the girls teams at the Hammerhead Invitational at Kitsap Peninsula.

Cadet Classic

The Grizzlies boys had three champions, two medaled in second place and one third-place medalist.

The champions included Jose Campos (13-1) at 138 pounds, Austin Villanueva (13-1) in the 145-pound weight class and 195-pound Fabian Chavez (12-2).

Campos defeated Kyler Romero of Toppenish via a 16-14 decision in the title bout; Villanueva won the championship with a sudden victory-1 (7-3) against Shawn Dawley-Abeyta of Davis; and Chavez pinned Robert Garlick of Peninsula in 32 seconds to win the championship.

Fabian Ortega (126 lbs.), Andrew Macias (132 lbs.) and Abraham Arreola (182 lbs.) also competed in the championship bouts for their individual weight classes, but lost to Ysief Lillie of Bonney Lake, Haiden Drury of Toppenish and Keyano Zamarippa of the Wildcats, respectively.

Eli Barajas of the Grizzlies was third in the 106-pound weight class, defeating Jadon Chitta of Peninsula in the consolation final.

Hammerhead Invite

The Grizzlies girls had two champions — 115-pound Aaliyah Chavez and 130-pound Yasmin Farias.

Chavez won a 6-2 decision over Leah Hiatt of Redmond for the championship, while Farias pinned Jaylene Sanchez of Bellermine/Curtis in 5:43.

Three other Sunnyside High School girls competed in the championship round, each ending the tournament in second.

Stephanie Blankenship lost a 4-2 decision in the 120-pound match to Yelm’s Phoenix Dubose; Aleksi Donahue of Washougal pinned Riley Guerrero in 3:13 at 125 pounds; and 130-pound Mireya Sanchez lost a 6-1 decision to Anjilia Sumandig of Federal Way.

UPDATED: Due to a clarification, this story was updated Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, to accurately reflect results.