Mary Elizabeth Weijohn, 83, Wapato, died Dec. 15, 2018 in Wapato.

She was born April 13, 1935 in Wenatchee.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in

Wapato.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima. Memorial services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the All Nations Center in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.