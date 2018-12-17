New council member needed

— With Gloria Mendoza taking over as mayor, her City Council seat is vacated.

That means the City Council is looking for someone to fill the vacancy.

The term for the position expires in 2021, and the City Council last Tuesday decided to advertise the seat.

Anyone interested must submit an application, which has been revised at the Council’s direction.

Applications are due Jan. 15, and the City Council will hear from interested residents at the Jan. 22 meeting before making its final decision.

Councilman Mike Everett suggested the revisions to the application to make it less “intimidating.”

He said he would like younger people to express an interest in serving on the City Council, but the old application had questions that could discourage the next generation.

“Revitalize this old crew,” Everett said to the public at large.

Mendoza agreed with Everett, stating those interested in taking part in public office should be encouraged to do so.

There is a public speaking element to being on the City Council. In spite of Councilman Gaylord Brewer’s objection to the process including a 3-minute speech in front of those attending the City Council meeting, she believes it is important to hear from candidates verbally.

The consensus from the remaining City Council was to move forward with the selection process in the same way Mendoza was selected to serve as mayor.