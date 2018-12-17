Vets honor Sen. Honeyford

— Senator Jim Honeyford, (R-Sunnyside) was recently presented the 2018 Outstanding Services to Veterans Legislator of the Year Award.

The honor was presented by Lourdes (Alfie) Alvarado-Ramos, director of Washington’s Department of Veteran Affairs. The award was given in recognition of his service to Washington’s veterans and their families.

“It is really an honor to receive this recognition,” Honeyford said.

“I’ve always believed that our veterans deserve so much more than just our thanks; they deserve to know that they are appreciated and valued, and that we will demonstrate our appreciation through actions that make their lives better,” he said.

Alvarado-Ramos called Honeyford a “champion on veterans’ issues” and thanked him for being a leading voice in the Senate.

“We are honored and happy to recognize Senator Honeyford for all of his efforts when it comes to serving veterans and their families,” said Alvarado-Ramos.

“Every year, he conducts a Wreaths Across America event here in the Capitol building to honor those who have fallen.

“This is important; it’s dignified, and it’s something that he has done for many years. And we value that and appreciate it, as an agency and as a veterans community,” she said.

The Outstanding Service to Veterans awards – co-sponsored each year by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and the state Department of Veterans Affairs – recognize individuals who devote time and energy to improving the lives of Washington’s veterans and their families.

Washington is home to 598,000 veterans, 60,000 active duty, 19,000 guard and reserves, and 2 million military-family members.