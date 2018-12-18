Best not to fall asleep when in a stolen vehicle Man claims friend owned car, judge releases him

— The wife of the fire chief, being concerned about a man inside a vehicle that was in a ditch, called authorities last Wednesday to ensure his well-being.

That man, Maximiliano Abelino Gomez, 26, of Yakima, faced possession of a stolen motor vehicle charge.

Judge Kevin S. Naught, during a Dec. 17 preliminary hearing, determined there wasn’t enough probable cause to charge him, however.

The morning of Dec. 12, Linda Cussins was driving along the roadway at Rusk and Christenson roads when she spotted a vehicle in the ditch, a narrative submitted to Judge Kevin S. Naught on Dec. 17 said.

Cussins decided to check on the vehicle to make sure no one was injured, and she found a man in the driver’s seat sleeping.

She asked him if he was okay, and he told her he was fine after telling her his name was Max, records show.

Cussins asked a few more questions, including if anyone else was in the car, before calling authorities.

A Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy responded and conducted a records check on the license plate of the vehicle. It didn’t match the vehicle, and a VIN records check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint in October.

The deputy contacted Gomez with his service weapon ready and instructed Gomez to get out of the car. He was arrested without incident, records show.

Following a reading of his Miranda rights, Gomez alleged the vehicle belonged to a friend in Grandview.