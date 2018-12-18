Cadet Classic challenge for ‘Hounds

YAKIMA — The Greyhounds faced great challenges at this past Saturday’s Cadet Classic, hosted by Eisenhower High School.
There were just three Grandview grapplers in the medal rounds — Damian Monreal at 120 pounds, 126-pound Jesus Sanchez and David Saunders (138 lbs.).
Saunders had the highest placing among his teammates — fifth. He won his last match by a 5-3 decision over Davis’ Malaciah Cook.
Monreal and Sanchez were sixth, losing to E.J. Villanueva of Sunnyside via major decision (12-4) and Toppenish’s Gonzalo Aleman via an 8-2 decision, respectively.
