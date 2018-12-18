Grandview Museum hosts holiday open house

Photo by Patrick Shelby
CAROLING IN THE PARLOR — (right to left) Kallee Fuller, Kris Kringle, Carmen Still, Parks & Rec Director Gretchen Chronis, Miss Grandview Marin Bender, Princess Briseida Espindola and David Skinner perform the holiday classic song, “12 Days of Christmas” as they welcome visitors to the recently opened museum at 115 W. Wine Country Rd. for hot cocoa and cookies Saturday. The facility opened its doors on June 29 and is open from 2-4 p.m., Thursday-Saturday.
Visitors welcomed to the recently opened museum at 115 W. Wine Country Rd. for hot cocoa and cookies Saturday.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment