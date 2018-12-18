Granger girls compete in Hammerhead

BREMERTON — In addition to the first-place Sunnyside girls wrestling team, Granger also competed in the Hammerhead Invitational this past Saturday.
The Lady Spartans were 26th among the girls teams with 33 points.
Two of the girls traveling to the tournament medaled.
Nizhoni Tallman (105 lbs.) was second in her weight class, losing the championship round via a 9-7 decision to Kayla McKinley-Johnson of Federal Way.
Teammate Maritza Beltran in the 120B bracket, earned a fourth-place medal. In the consolation final, she won in sudden victory-1 over Kyra Pierce of Union (8-6).
