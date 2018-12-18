Juanita Gonzalez died Dec.14, 2018, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in 1927 and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

Juanita was an avid reader, member of her church choir, and an enthusiastic gardener tending faithfully to her many flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees. A talented maker of quilts, she gifted family and friends with her finished artwork. She took her civic duties seriously and would convey to all who would listen the importance of voting or running for office. Her many friends credited her with their decision to register and vote.

Juanita is especially remembered and respected for her constant work with young couples who sought her out for spiritual and marital counseling. She is also appreciated for her charitable contributions and work with families in need.

Juanita is survived by numerous adult children, grand and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Gonzalez. Her quick wit and unconditional love will be missed.

Services will be handled by Valley Hills Funeral Home. Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec.19, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grandview.