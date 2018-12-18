Lower Valley HU dean’s list

The following students have earned a spot on the Heritage University’s Dean’s List for the 2018 fall semester, having earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher:

Granger: Danielle Almanza, Kella Diaz, Hector Franco Velazquez, Leticia Garcia, Brenda Guadarrama, Estefania Guerrero Angel, Melissa Gutierrez, Alfredo Reyes, Gloria Reyes, Jesus Rodriguez and Jose Salcedo.

Grandview: Yessyca Alvarez, Jose Figueroa-Oduna, Ana Marquez, Carmen Perez, Briceida Ramos, Liana Roman, Jams Torres and Allyssa Villanueva-Guillen.

Outlook: Ana Cisneros, Isaias Guerrero, Diana Picazo Villanueva and Jose Torres.

Mabton: Yolanda Penaloza, Stephanie Mendoza and Candelaria Rivera.

Sunnyside: Gissell Aguilar, Cristina Blanco, Leslie Castillo, Rosalinda Ceja Navarro, Gardenia Contreras-Vazquez, Veronica Cruz, Kristana Fernandez, Marlenne Garibay, Kimberling Garibay, Kori Haubrich, Marlene Magana, Natalie Martinez, Dulce Martinez, Rebecca Meza, Guadalupe Navarro, Edith Noriega, Arlene Olea, Lorena Ornelas, Carlos Paniagua, Allison Platsman, Dalia Romo Pinon, Omar Torres and Elizabeth Van Corbach.