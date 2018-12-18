SCORE BOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dec. 11

Sunnyside Christian 60

Riverside Christian 15

-

Grandview 85

Kiona-Benton 35

-

Mabton 43

Warden 60

-

Dec. 14

Sunnyside High 25

Moses Lake 70

-

Bickleton 61

Klickitat/Glenwood 23

-

Grandview 59

Toppenish 67

-

Prosser 71

Othello 70

-

Dec. 15

Sunnyside 38

Wenatchee 54

-

Sunnyside Christian 65

La Salle 42

-

Grandview 70

Selah 62

-

Prosser 53

Toppenish 56

-

BOYS WRESTLING

Dec. 11

Grandview 44

East Valley 18

-

Dec. 13

Grandview 12

Selah 54

-

Granger 51

Highland 15

-

Granger 57

Naches 18

DOUBLE DUAL

-

Mabton High ??

Kittitas Express Tournament

-

Prosser 56

Ellensburg 10

-

Zillah 58

Naches 18

Zillah 61

Highland 12

DOUBLE DUAL

-

Dec. 15

Sunnyside 227.5

2nd place at Cadet Classic

-

Grandview 31.0

15th at Cadet Classic

-

Granger 152.5

3rd place at Cadet Classic

-

Zillah 78.0

9th at Cadet Classic

-

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dec. 11

Sunnyside Christian 54

Riverside Christian 21

-

Grandview 59

Kiona-Benton 16

-

Mabton 45

Warden 57

-

Dec. 14

Sunnyside High 68

Moses Lake 63

-

Grandview 50

Toppenish 37

-

Granger 62

Goldendale 23

-

Prosser 62

Othello 46

-

Dec. 15

Sunnyside High 82

Wenatchee 49

-

Sunnyside Christian 31

La Salle 59

-

Grandview 61

Selah 64

-

Granger 38

Highland 24

-

Prosser 78

Toppenish 65

-

GIRLS WRESTLING

Dec. 13

Prosser 6

Ellensburg 12

-

Dec. 15

Sunnyside 186.0

1st place at Hammerhead Invite

-

Granger 33.0

26th at Hammerhead Invite

-

GIRLS BOWLING

Dec. 13

Sunnyside 1,541

Eastmont 1,968

-

