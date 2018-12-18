SCORE BOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 11
Sunnyside Christian 60
Riverside Christian 15
-
Grandview 85
Kiona-Benton 35
-
Mabton 43
Warden 60
-
Dec. 14
Sunnyside High 25
Moses Lake 70
-
Bickleton 61
Klickitat/Glenwood 23
-
Grandview 59
Toppenish 67
-
Prosser 71
Othello 70
-
Dec. 15
Sunnyside 38
Wenatchee 54
-
Sunnyside Christian 65
La Salle 42
-
Grandview 70
Selah 62
-
Prosser 53
Toppenish 56
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Dec. 11
Grandview 44
East Valley 18
-
Dec. 13
Grandview 12
Selah 54
-
Granger 51
Highland 15
-
Granger 57
Naches 18
DOUBLE DUAL
-
Mabton High ??
Kittitas Express Tournament
-
Prosser 56
Ellensburg 10
-
Zillah 58
Naches 18
Zillah 61
Highland 12
DOUBLE DUAL
-
Dec. 15
Sunnyside 227.5
2nd place at Cadet Classic
-
Grandview 31.0
15th at Cadet Classic
-
Granger 152.5
3rd place at Cadet Classic
-
Zillah 78.0
9th at Cadet Classic
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dec. 11
Sunnyside Christian 54
Riverside Christian 21
-
Grandview 59
Kiona-Benton 16
-
Mabton 45
Warden 57
-
Dec. 14
Sunnyside High 68
Moses Lake 63
-
Grandview 50
Toppenish 37
-
Granger 62
Goldendale 23
-
Prosser 62
Othello 46
-
Dec. 15
Sunnyside High 82
Wenatchee 49
-
Sunnyside Christian 31
La Salle 59
-
Grandview 61
Selah 64
-
Granger 38
Highland 24
-
Prosser 78
Toppenish 65
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Dec. 13
Prosser 6
Ellensburg 12
-
Dec. 15
Sunnyside 186.0
1st place at Hammerhead Invite
-
Granger 33.0
26th at Hammerhead Invite
-
GIRLS BOWLING
Dec. 13
Sunnyside 1,541
Eastmont 1,968
-
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
