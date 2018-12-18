Spartans third at Cadet Classic

With 152.5 team points and two champions, the Spartans claimed third-place at last Saturday’s Cadet Classic, hosted by Eisenhower High School.

The first to claim a championship title was 120-pound Abel Nava. He defeated Brenden Chaowanapiboool of Bonney Lake via major decision (10-2) in the title match.

Franky Almaguer was the other Granger grappler to win a title. He won the championship match-up at 160 pounds via technical fall (19-3) in 3:49 over Nolan Casey of Peninsula.

The heaviest Spartan, 220-pound Gage Cook, also found himself in a championship match, but suffered a 10-6 decision loss to Selah’s Amadeo Pimentel.

Third-place medalists included L.J. Castro (126 lbs.), Ramiro Jimenez (132 lbs.) and Isaac Guillen (145 lbs.).