Zillah places ninth at tourney

YAKIMA — The Leopards competed in the Cadet Classic hosted by Eisenhower High School this past Saturday and placed ninth as a team.
Vic DeOchoa placed the highest among the Zillah grapplers in third at 113 pounds.
He won the third/fourth-place match by a 6-5 decision over Anthony Capi of West Valley (Yakima).
Others to medal included Emmanuel Troncosco (132 lbs.) and Joel Coronel (138 lbs.) in fourth place, and sixth-place competitors Hudson Garcia (106 lbs.) and Tristan DeOchoa (182 lbs.).
