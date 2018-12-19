Debbie Rae Baldwin, 63, of Wichita Fall, Texas, died Dec. 12, 2018, in White Swan.

She was born April 15, 1955, in Toppenish.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, with burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to the family at wwwvalleyhillsfh.com.