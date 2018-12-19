Final weekend for ‘Alice’

— It’s not quite a holiday show, but there is lots of color; lots of music and lots of fun encapsulated in “Alice in Wonderland,” a play with modern dance, being staged in three final pre-Christmas performances on the Sunnyside High School stage, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

Presented by the high school drama club and the Grizzly Dance team, the cast will be on stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

This musical is directed by Dan Thomas, with the dancers under the direction of Rosie Moran.

The part of Alice has been double cast with Emily Walker performing Dec. 21, and Sarah Waywell performing on Dec. 20 and 22.