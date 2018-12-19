Julian Reynoso Valdez, 22, of Wapato, died Dec. 9, 2018, in Yakima.
He was born Nov. 11, 1996 in Yakima.
Visitation was 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato. Mass of Christian burial was at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato with burial following at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment