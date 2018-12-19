Julian Reynoso Valdez, 22, of Wapato, died Dec. 9, 2018, in Yakima.

He was born Nov. 11, 1996 in Yakima.

Visitation was 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato. Mass of Christian burial was at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato with burial following at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.