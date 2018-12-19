Mary Elizabeth Weijohn, 83, Wapato, died Dec. 15, 2018 in Wapato.
She was born April 13, 1935 in Wenatchee.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, in Wapato.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima. Memorial services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the All Nations Center in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment