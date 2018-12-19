Music students honored

— Six musically gifted students, including two from Wapato Middle School and four from Wapato High School, have been chosen for honors by the Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA).

Selected are sixth grader Paloma Diaz to the Junior All State Youth Choir and eighth grader Brandon Cota to the Junior All State Mixed Choir.

Also honored are Wapato High School freshmen Cesar Romero and Anthony Zacateco, along with sophomore Jose Adame. They have been selected to the All State Symphonic Choir.

For the first time in recent history a Wapato High School student has also been selected to participate in the All Northwest Treble Choir. Junior Rogie-Ann Villavert is one of just 150 students in her voice range from a six-state region to be chosen for this opportunity.

According to Wapato Middle and High School Choir Teacher Aaron Nix, this recognition is on par with earning a state or Northwest championship for those playing a sport.

All six students will get to perform at the National Association for Music Educators Northwest Division annual conference when it convenes in Portland, Ore. Feb. 14-17.