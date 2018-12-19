Credit: Outlook Elementary School
The following are the students of the month at Outlook Elementary School for the month of November: (Front row, left to right) Ariana Reyes, Nicolas Cuevas, Alexis Ramirez-Bernadino, Jesus Gonzalez-Jimenez, Katalina Rodriguez and Graciela Negrete-Ramos; (Second row, left to right) Angel Marquez, Ismael Moreno, Layla Castro, Jazlynne Zuniga, Daniel Estrada, Haylee Bedolla-Ceballos and Aaliyah Perez; (Third row, left to right) Jaison Carbajal, Odalis Mendoza-Justo, Maliah Pallares, Hugo Maranon Jr., Kevin Ceballos, Laya Morales, Luna Santiago-Ayala, Mariah Bahena- Ramirez, Adrienne Carrillo and Michael Wagner III; (Fourth row, left to right) Elizabeth Castellano, Alexa Vega, Valentin Macias, Mya Chacon, Alejandro Castaneda, Aeden Aviles, Isabel Ayala, Jayden Gaspar-Picazo, Jacob Theobald and Jorge Galvan; (Fifth row, left to right) Dylan Schlosser, Eduardo Madrigal, Omar Munoz, Christian Sanchez-Hernandez, Sonia Olivera and Ashley Hernandez. Not pictured are Dominic Guizar, Alexander Cerda, Lindy Borders, Leodegario Ibarra, Deandre Ramirez, Jayleen Corona, Juan Osorio III, Juan Carlos Godinez-Mendoza and Belen Lara-Fuerte.
Outlook Elementary School November Students of the Month
