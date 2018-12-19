Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

December 17

Latoia K Zavala, dob; 11/7/78; third degree theft.

Miquel A. Lupercio, dob: 10/24/98; driving while license suspended.

December 16

Christopher L. Garcia, dob: 3/28/85; four counts of owning dangerous dog, without registration.

Eduardo Ramirez-Contreras, dob: resisting arrest, carry exh. dangerous weapon.

December 15

Javier T. Gomez, dob; 1/9/94; harassment domestic violence, fourth degree domestic violence assault, hold for investigation.

Jacob D. Gonzalez, dob: 3/13/90; third degree theft, driving while license suspended.

Jackson T. Spencer, dob: 4/5/83; third degree theft.

Erica A. Hardesty, dob: 6/7/85; third degree theft.

December 14

Anna M. Ochoa, dob: 4/28/84; other agency hold.

Leopoldo N. Garcia, Jr., dob; 4/28/84; other agency hold, driving while license suspended.

Arnulfo V. Herrera, dob: 8/23/65; driving under influence.

Tiffany Ramirez, dob: 11/18/87; other agency hold.

Juan F. Pina, dob: 6/2/80; driving while license suspended.

December 13

Ernesto Gutierrez, Jr., dob: 1/4/00; two counts of interfering with reporting of domestic violence, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of second-degree assault.

Abraham Godinez, dob: 3/17/92; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Alvaro Licea, dob: 12/15/82; EBT cards, two or more persons; Department of corrections contract-Sunnyside.

Agustin Magallon-Alvarez, dob: 10/12/87; Sunnyside Court committed.

December 12

Gloria Magana, dob: 9/30/67; driving while license suspended.

Veronica I. Espana, dob: 12/21/84; investigation.

Raul Solis, dob: 12/13/72; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver; reckless endangerment.

Jorge A. Aragon Parral, dob: 12/22/76; Sunnyside Court committed

Alexander S. Azure, dob: 5/27/87; other agency hold.

Shane B. Herbst, dob: 10/15/82; City of Selah, second degree assault.

Noe Rivera, dob: 7/15/82; driving while license suspended.

Tara L. Miller, dob: 8/6/82; third degree theft, criminal trespass.

December 11

Araceli M. Duran, dob; 11/13/73; driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jessica L. Varner, dob: 1/10/87; two counts of driving while license suspended.

December 9

Mia Herrera-Gomez, dob: 12/7/97; reckless driving, hit and run unattended,

Noel R. Garza, dob: 6/3/76; driving while license suspended, reckless driving, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

Kevin D. Roman Salgado, dob: 9/24/99; minor in possession/minor in consumption, disorderly conduct.

Roberto Roman-Salgado, dob: 5/28/96; disorderly conduct.

December 8

Jose A. Villalobos, dob: 12/31/81; fourth degree assault, first degree negligent driving, failure to obey police officer.

December 7

Jonathan Y. Gerardo Inqunza, dob: 4/10/00; possession of marijuana, contributing to delinquency use of drug paraphernalia.

Christian A. Delacruz, dob: 8/7/94; reckless driving, driving while licenses suspended, reckless endangerment.

Marissa N. Lopez, dob: 8/7/88; other agency hold.

December 6

Oscar E. Hernandez, dob: 1/3/93/ driving while license suspended.

Janet S. Castillo, dob: 1/19/94; two counts of second-degree assault, third degree theft.

Sunnyside fire

December 18

Aid call to East Lincoln Avenue.

december 17

Aid call to Dekker Road.

Aid call to South Ninth Street.

Aid call; to Otis Avenue.

Aid call to West Yakima Valley Highway.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries on North Avenue.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries, responded to Yakima Valley Highway.

DEcember 16

Aid call to Homer Street.

Aid call to Otis Avenue.

Alarm system activation on East Lincoln Avenue.

Alarm system activation on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to East Edison Avenue.

December 15

Aid call to Tacoma Avenue

December 14

Aid call to North Avenue.

Fire call to West Madison Avenue, trash fire contained.

Assist other agency on Ferson Road.

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to East Lincoln Avenue.

Aid call to North 16th Street.



Aid call to Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to Yakima Valley Highway.

December 13

Aid call to Otis Avenue

Aid call to East Lincoln Avenue

Aid call to Railroad Avenue.

Aid call to Carpenter Road,

Aid call to Picard Place.

Aid call to Otis Avenue.

Aid call to East Lincoln Avenue.

Aid call to Tacoma Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

december 11

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Funeral escort on South 16th Street.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Court order served on East Kearney Avenue.

Public service on Harrison Middle School.

Theft on Miller Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on East South Hill Road.

december 12

Traffic stop on South First Street.

Burglary on North 14th Street.

Unsecure premises on Gregory Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Doolittle Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on Yakima Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Court order violation Spaulding Avenue.

Traffic hazard on North 16th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on South Sixth Street.

Lost property on Parkland Drive.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue at South 16th Street.

Runaway juvenile on enile on East Harrison Avenue.

Drugs on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Harassment on South Ninth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on Parkland Drive at South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Jersey Street.

december 13

Recovered stolen property on West Edison Avenue.

Recovered juvenile on East Mead Avenue.

december 14

Non-injury crash on South First Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Victory Way.

Runaway juvenile on Ismo Loop.

Suspicious circumstance on Tacoma Avenue.

Found property on Loretta Street.

Theft on West Lincoln Avenue.

Unknown crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on Parkland Drive.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Utility problem on North 11th Street.

Driving under the influence on West Nicolai Avenue.

Traffic stop on Midvale Road at Bishop Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Intoxication East Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Picard Place.

december 15

Resident complaint on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Threats on East Warehouse Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Skyline Drive.

Trespassing on East Harrison Avenue.

Trespassing on Tacoma Avenue.

Found property on Homer Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on Kriner Road at Sheller Road.

Assist resident on Doolittle Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Heffron Street.

Missing person West Nicolai Avenue.

Weapon offense on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue at South Ninth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

december 16

Weapon offense on East Edison Avenue at South Seventh Street.

Shots fired on Dayton Drive.

Vehicle theft on North 13th Street.

Assist resident on Reeves Way.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Unwanted guest on Orchard Drive.

Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Harassment on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on North Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on North Avenue.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing On East Lincoln Avenue.

december 17

Theft on East Zillah Avenue.

Unknown crash on North Avenue at Doolittle Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Burglary on Carnation Drive.

Assist resident on Flower Street at East Edison Avenue.

Unsecure premises on West Grandview Avenue.

Disorderly on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Fraud on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunset Place.

Structure fire on South Ninth Street.

Weapon offense on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North 16th Street.

december 18

Threats on Reeves Court.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

december 11

Traffic hazard on Higgins Way.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Vehicle prowl on West Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue G.

Parking problem on West Third Street.

Vehicle prowl on West Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Avenue G.

Traffic stop on North Euclid Road at Forsell Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Ash Street.

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road at Higgin Road.

december 12

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Livestock incident on Bus Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Colleen’s Way.

Parking problem on Crescent Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

december 13

Parking problem on Jessica Court.

Parking problem on Jessica Court.

Parking problem on Victoria Circle.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Ash Street at East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Wilson Highway.

Runaway juvenile on enile on Deangela Drive.

Runaway juvenile on enile on East Washington Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Noise complaint on Nicka Road.

Parking problem on Sandy Lane.

december 14

Unwanted guest on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Hillcrest Road.

Runaway juvenile on West Fourth Street.

Unwanted guest on Wallace Way.

Assist resident on Birch Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Third Street.

Disorderly on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Washington Street.

december 15

Suspicious circumstance on Crescent Drive.

Parking problem on Higgins Way at West Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Higgins Way at West Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on North Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on North Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on B Street, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

december 16

Domestic disturbance on Carriage Court.

Weapon offense on East Edison Avenue at South Seventh Street.

Wanted person West Second Street.

Traffic stop on Rainier Drive.

Wanted person Rainier Drive.

Drugs on Rainier Drive.

Theft on East Concord Avenue.

Shots fired on Division Street.

december 17

Burglary on Crescent Drive.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Resident dispute on East Concord Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Stover Road.

Lost property on North Euclid Road.

Disorderly on Birch Street.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Attempt to locate on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Weapon offense on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

december 11

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

Drugs on Bailey Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Bailey Avenue.

Burglary on Zinfandel Street.

december 12

Suspicious circumstance on Matthew Avenue.

december 13

Non-injury crash on Bailey Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East First Street.

december 14

Livestock incident on Second Avenue.



Burglary on West First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Bailey Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Railroad Avenue.

Wanted person East B Street.

Burglary on La Pierre Road.

december 15

Domestic disturbance on Eagle Nest Drive.

december 17

Assault on West First Avenue.

Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at Dekker Road.

Drugs on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

december 13

Mental subject on Maple Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Rose Street.



december 14

Noise complaint on South Street.

Theft on Picard Place.

december 15

Burglary on South Street.

Malicious mischief on Fern Street.

Attempt to locate on Christenson Road.

Domestic disturbance on B Street.

PROSSER POLICE

december 7

Theft on Brock Court.

Drugs on Prosser Avenue.

december 9

Weapons complaint on Court Street.

Traffic stop on Benson Avenue.

december 10

Traffic complaint on Prosser Avenue. Theft on Highland Drive.

december 11

911 hang up on Campbell Drive.

Harassment on Concord Way.

december 12

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Street.

Suspicious person Merlot Drive.

december 13

Non injury crash on Court Street at Dudley Avenue.

Assault on Memorial Street at Highland Drive.

Theft on Highland Drive.

WAPATO POLICE

december 12

Burglary on North Track Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Sixth Street at South Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue at East Second Street.

Theft on West B Street.

december 13

Theft on South Wapato Avenue.

Non-injury crash on West First Street.

december 14

Theft on North Track Road.

Assist resident on West Sixth Street at South Satus Avenue.

Assault on South Camas Avenue at East Sixth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Wenas Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Fourth Street.

Vehicle theft on North Doris Street.

Sex crime on West Fourth Avenue.

Attempt to locate on West Fourth Street.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

december 11

Traffic hazard on Chase Road at Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Juvenile problem on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Hickory Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Harassment on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on Independence Road at Maple Groove, Sunnyside.

Burglary on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Suicidal person Holaday Road, Mabton.

december 12

Non-injury crash on Konnowac Pass Road, Moxee

Livestock incident on Bethany Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Bus Road, Mabton.

Suicidal person High School Road, Mabton.

december 13

Burglary on B Street, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Abandoned vehicle on East Railroad Avenue, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on North Manuel Lane, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on North County Line Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Beckner Alley, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

december 14

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Braden Road, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

december 15

Injury crash on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Unknown crash on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 56, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Barker Road at Beam Road, Granger.

Unknown crash on Alexander Road.

Assault on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Hit-and-run crash on Tear Road, Grandview.

Attempt to located on Christenson Road, Mabton.

Assist resident on York Lane, Zillah.

Shots fired on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Crewport Road, Granger.

december 16

Noise complaint on Appleway Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on Christenson Road at Rusk Road.

Theft on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Theft on North Granger Road, Zillah.

december 17

Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at Dekker Road.

Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Assist resident on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Glade Road at Alderdale Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Gurley Road, Granger.

ZILLAH POLICE

december 11

Trespassing on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Noise complaint on Kagley Way.

december 12

Noise complaint on Chenaur Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Third Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Third Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Fifth Street.

december 13

Suspicious circumstance on Meade Drive.

Found Property On Merclyn Lane.

december 14

Suspicious circumstance on Merclyn Lane.

Unsecure premises on Lillie Lane.

Theft on F Street.

Non-injury crash on First Avenue.

Wanted person West First Avenue.

december 15

Suspicious circumstance on Cutler Way.

Traffic stop on First Avenue.

december 16

Noise complaint on Maple Way.

Wanted person Seventh Street.

december 17

Domestic disturbance on Cheyne Road.

Assist resident on Second Avenue.