SHS boys lose shooting touch, fall to Wenatchee

— The Sunnyside High School Boys Varsity Basketball team (1-2, Big 9 and 2-5 overall) could not find their shots in the second half as visiting Wenatchee (2-0, Big 9 and 4-2, overall) rolled to a 54-38 win Saturday night.

The home team came out determined to give a more solid effort than they did at Moses Lake Friday night.

Trailing by two points with 2:39 into the first quarter, field goals by freshman Alex Lopez, back-to-back jumpers from sophomore Ethan Copeland and a basket from freshman Logan Rodriguez, the Grizzlies offense was off to a strong start.

“I was really pleased with our effort. We played hard and gave it everything we got,” SHS Head Coach Bruce Siebol stated. “We were out there with two freshman, two sophomores and a senior for a lot of that game. It’s just a really young team getting some great experience and trying to get better.”

Sunnyside was attacking the offensive glass and getting a couple of extra possessions as the offense was finding its rhythm. Lopez hit one of two free throws and Rodriguez drained another jumper to close out the opening quarter as the Grizzlies trailed 11-16.

“They’re (Wenatchee) a good solid defensive team and I knew that going in,” added Siebol. “They made us quicken up our shots a little bit. They’re a good basketball team.”

Late in the first quarter, junior Airik Palacios pulled down a rebound, and when he attempted to turn and lead the fast break toward Wenatchee’s basket, that’s when Palacios said his knee locked up. As he tried to keep moving, he felt it pop and fell onto the court.

“It’s the exact same thing that happened to me at Hanford,” Palacios said in a dejected voice as he grimaced in pain and leaned on crutches after the game.

He described the injury as a sharp pain in the meniscus area of his (right knee), and it hurts to bend it.

The Grizzlies played at Hanford on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

“During football, I slightly tore it, and we never repaired it because they said it would heal on its own, and that’s what’s been hurting since the Hanford game.”

After Derrick Escamilla stole the ball and went coast to coast for a layup, plus one opportunity. The lone senior on the floor stepped to the line and sunk the free throw as the Grizzlies led 19-18 with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter. 2:11 later, sophomore Daniel Singleterry splashed the bottom of the net on a 3-pointer, and the home team roared out to a 22-18.

The Panthers clawed their way back to a 23-23 score at halftime.

Following intermission, Palacios came out with his teammates, still in uniform and on crutches, with an ice bag wrapped around his knee while he took a seat on the bench.

Both teams began the second half out of sync on the offensive side.

Wenatchee extended their swarming defense further out on the perimeter to prevent the Grizzlies offense from attacking the paint and kicking the ball out to an open shooter.

Sunnyside scored its first basket of the third quarter on a Singleterry 3-pointer and the game was tied 26-26 with 5:25 remaining. The home team would not hit their next bucket until 4:14 later.

Senior Alexis Espinosa connected on a floater in the lane as Wenatchee was ahead by double digits and led 38-28 with 1:31. The Panthers added to their lead, 41-28 to start the final quarter.

Coach Siebol acknowledged, “All we want to do is try to make progress with these kids. As long as they play as hard as they did tonight, we’ll be fine.”



The Grizzlies were held to 5 points in the quarter as the Panthers enforced their dominant team play on both ends of the court.

The Grizzlies were unable to get any closer and were outscored in the fourth quarter 13-10.

“The end goal is to be a team that’s going to be a contender in the district tournament… it’s a long season the way I look at it. We played hard, but we can play better,” Siebol said.