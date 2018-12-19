Credit: Sierra Vista Middle School
Sierra Vista Middle School November Students of the Month are, front row, from left to right: Beyonce Almaguer, Ariana Jimenez, Heraclio Mendoza, Marc Ramirez, Lila Rice, Margarita Villa; second row: Katherine Birrueta, Andres Contreras, Kaylen Helberg, Vanessa Montoya, Braden Rice and Frida Vidales; back row: Anna Alvarez, Dominique Booth, Juan Leon Yaneyssa Marin, Sujei Martinez, Angel Ortega, Monique Ramos and Alejandra Rivera. Not pictured are Edgar Delgado and Leonardo Paredes.
Sierra Vista Middle School November Students of the Month
