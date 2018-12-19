Youth group leads charge for downtown donations

Photo by Patrick Shelby
NEED DRIVES SERVICE — Saint Joseph Youth Group members (left to right) Daisy Espinoza, Patrick Gallagher, treasurer, Fabian Garcia, president, Ulyses Mironda, Marcos Macias, Sergio Valencia, Marben Rodriguez-Villegas, Shanice Rodriguez and Cristobal Castillo lead the 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., downtown food drive on South Sixth Street Sunday. The spirited group filled up a F150XL 4X4 truck bed of food for families in need of comforting food for the holidays.
