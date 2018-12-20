Casimira A. Torres, 92, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 20, 2018, in Yakima.

She was born March 4, 1926, in San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, with the recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

